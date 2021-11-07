Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,207,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Palomar by 27.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.