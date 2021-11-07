Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 77,531 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,531 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

