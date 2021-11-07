Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 40,064 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,064 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

