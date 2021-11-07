Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 19,433 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 44.7% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 414.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 207,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5,256.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

