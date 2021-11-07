Paloma Partners Management Co Has $683,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $379.41 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

