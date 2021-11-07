PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 647.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

PAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on PageGroup from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

LON PAGE traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 670.50 ($8.76). 459,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 643.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 608.81. PageGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 5.14%.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

