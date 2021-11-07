PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

PAE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PAE has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

