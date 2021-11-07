Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $157.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.38 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

