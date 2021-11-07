Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $157.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.
PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.
Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.38 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56.
In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
