PAC Protocol Trading Up 10.5% This Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.11 million and approximately $327,418.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014602 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 237.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,666,463,365 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

