Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $50.08 million and $206,016.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,017.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.19 or 0.07340227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.56 or 0.00321777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.22 or 0.00953327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00085387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.05 or 0.00419328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00271886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,814,671 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.