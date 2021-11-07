Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) PT Raised to $16.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.