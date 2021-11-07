Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) versus GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Head to Head Survey

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 0.64 -$79.59 million ($0.37) -4.89 GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 13.88 -$2.96 million N/A N/A

GeoVax Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -71.48% -43.86% -11.73% GeoVax Labs -558.23% -31.75% -30.33%

Risk & Volatility

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and GeoVax Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.49%. GeoVax Labs has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.50%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

