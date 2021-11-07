Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.