Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orthofix Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.