Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ormat Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1,168.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Ormat Technologies worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

