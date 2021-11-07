Origin Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

