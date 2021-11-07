OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OrganiGram by 40.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $542,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

