OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $315.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.70 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 5,050,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

