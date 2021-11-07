Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

OTEX stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,338.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 802,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

