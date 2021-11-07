OP Bancorp (OPBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OP Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

