Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.020-$1.160 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.16 EPS.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $92.81. 567,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.