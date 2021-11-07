Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.020-$1.160 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.16 EPS.
Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $92.81. 567,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.
In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
