ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of ONEOK worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

OKE stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

