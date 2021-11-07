Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Issues Earnings Results

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 1,083,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,127. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $206.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 175.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,472.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.