OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMVKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.