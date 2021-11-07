OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 87,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,392. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

OFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.37% of OFS Capital worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

