OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.40. 87,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,392. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.
OFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.