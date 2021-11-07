ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $6,569.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00083610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099959 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.76 or 0.07317617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.89 or 0.99965235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022197 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

