OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

