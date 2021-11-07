Ocean Arete Ltd. Buys New Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. iQIYI comprises 1.3% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

