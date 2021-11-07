Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,862,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

