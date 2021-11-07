NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $297.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.