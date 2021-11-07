nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NVT opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

