Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 0.3%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 3,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $115.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

