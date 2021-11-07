Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVEI stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

