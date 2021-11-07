Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Old Republic International worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.80 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 607,100 shares valued at $16,008,078. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

