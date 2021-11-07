Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 154,634 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of APi Group worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 842,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 478,669 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,778,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

