Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 103,483 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 301.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.