Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 108,886 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $24.14 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

