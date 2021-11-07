Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 152.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.37 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.