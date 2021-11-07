Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 17,459 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Itron worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

