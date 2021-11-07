Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,291 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

