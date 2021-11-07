Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.93.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. Nutrien has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

