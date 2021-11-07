Nutriband Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Quiet Period Will End on November 10th

Nutriband’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 10th. Nutriband had issued 1,056,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. During Nutriband’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -4.81.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutriband will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.