NuCypher Market Cap Achieves $629.26 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $629.26 million and approximately $51.81 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,329,636,637 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

