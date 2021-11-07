Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS.

Novavax stock traded down $20.22 on Friday, reaching $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,446,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.63. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $974,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

