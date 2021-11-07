Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

