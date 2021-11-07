Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

