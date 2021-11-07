Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,848 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 4,629.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 603,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 39.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 220,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 62,968 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in NMI by 47.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its position in NMI by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

