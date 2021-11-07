Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $167.34 and a 52-week high of $240.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.44.

