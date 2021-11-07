Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Cactus worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 261.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cactus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 481,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 837,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 274,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.47 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.