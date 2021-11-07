Northern Trust Corp Has $23.13 Million Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAR opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

